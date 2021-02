The vaccine clinic is for 380 people and will be held at Prime West Knoxville on 1932 Falling Waters Road on Saturday from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., officials said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Paragon Pharmacy and Prime West Knoxville are hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Saturday.

The vaccine clinic is for 380 people and will be held at Prime West Knoxville on 1932 Falling Waters Road from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., according to officials.

Prime West Knoxville said they are working to provide the opportunity for those eligible to sign up online.