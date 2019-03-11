Local sports radio host Tony Basilio teamed up with Amachi Knoxville to put on a tailgate for children with incarcerated parents.

Thanks to fans and several local businesses, the kids got to play games, eat food and even got tickets into Saturday's UT Homecoming game.

This is the fourth year that Basilio and Amachi have teamed up for this tailgate, and Basilio said they received contributions from more than 20 states for the event.

"Every year, it brings me such warmth, and it's such a blessing to be a part of this," said Basilio. "This group and what they do and the lives of these precious children -- it's wonderful. It's amazing, and I thank Vol Nation for making it happen."

About 150 kids got tickets into Neyland Stadium Saturday night.

According to their website, Amachi Knoxville is a program within the Knoxville Leadership Foundation. The site says amachi is a Nigerian word meaning "Who knows but what God has brought us through this child?" Their motto is "People of faith, mentoring children of promise." The group mentors children who have at least one incarcerated parent.

RELATED: Amachi Knoxville mentors meet with KPD to learn to spot street gang behavior