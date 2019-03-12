KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Once again this year, Knoxville-area Shoney's are offering a sweet treat for free as a thank you and Merry Christmas to customers.

On Thursday, Dec. 5, local Shoney's restaurants will celebrate Free Hot Fudge Cake Day! You can get a list of participating locations here.

The treat is offered for dine-in customers only and no purchase is required though, of course, they'd love for you to enjoy another item on the menu.

The restaurants serve up over 20 million hot fudge cakes every year, and this is the 9th year that the local owners are serving up its most popular dessert for free.

