Local teacher, husband killed in Christmas Day crash in Bradley County

Bradley County Schools asked people to keep the Dillard family in their thoughts and prayers, after a teacher and her husband died in a crash.

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Christmas night crash on US Highway 64 in Bradley County claimed the lives of the driver and the adult passenger in the vehicle.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a Jeep Wagoneer SUV was headed east on Highway 64 when it was struck head-on by an Isuzu Ascender SUV.

The driver of the Isuzu, 42-year-old Patricke Conley, of Tennessee, was injured in the crash.

The THP says that the Isuzu was headed west on Highway 64 when the SUV went off the left side of the road, crossed over the median, and slammed into the Jeep head-on.

The driver of the Jeep, 33-year-old Dustin Dillard, and 33-year-old Brittany Dillard, were killed in the crash.

Please continue to keep the Dillard Family in your thoughts and prayers. We are heartbroken for their loss. — Bradley Co. Schools (@BradleySchools) December 26, 2022

There were also three juveniles in the vehicle during the crash, according to the THP. They were restrained in the vehicle but still sustained injuries.

On Monday, Local 3's radio partners at Mix 104.1 learned that all three children are expected to make a full recovery, but it will be a slow process.

The family of the Dillards asked that the community continue to pray for them. The crash is still under investigation.

The THP says charges are pending but none have been filed at this time.

