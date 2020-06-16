Local teen EmiSunshine teams up with legendary musician Bootsy Collins

She's grown up right before our eyes. Musician EmiSunshine, 15, is featured in a new song she worked on with musician Bootsy Collins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — She's been performing since she was a little girl; EmiSunshine was the little girl with the BIG voice in a number of viral videos.

The Madisonville native is only 15 but she's already a celebrated singer, musician, and songwriter whose talents have taken her to NBC's 'Little Big Shots', and 'Today'.

Now the singer is working with the legendary Bootsy Collins, who played with the 'Godfather of Soul', James Brown, and later with Parliament-Funkadelic.



Emi and Collins teamed up to write 'Stars', a new single out now with proceeds goign to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. It's available for download and on streaming services.