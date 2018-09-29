As the world watches what will come out of the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation, locally it's inspiring people to speak out. One woman in particular is using this time to shed light on sexual abuse with her own stories.

Amy Broyles posted in extensive detail on Facebook all of the times she was sexually assaulted.

"It's emotional, it hurts, there are a lot of tears," Broyles said.

Broyles received a huge and positive response on Facebook.

"They were basically saying the same things happened to me," Broyles said.

Dozens of women came forward detailing similar moments in their lives. Something experts say is a necessary step to healing.

"It's crucial not to keep it bottle up," Amy Dilworth, the Executive Director at the Knoxville Family Justice Center, said.

Amy Dilworth works at Knoxville Family Justice Center and sees an overwhelming amount of people who say they've been sexually assaulted.

"It's much bigger than the reported numbers show," Amy Dilworth said.

She said these moments stay with a person forever.

"It is a complete violation of who you are, and without getting help it can cause you to become very introverted," Dilworth said.

As for Broyles, she said she understands why people bottle it in.

"They're afraid of consequences, not being believed, or afraid of losing their job," Broyles said.

She believes the country isn't at a turning point with people coming forward, but said there has been a push in the right direction.

"I think there are a lot of people who haven't been able to speak out before, but are able to now," Broyles said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault you can call the Sexual Assault Center of East Tennessee crisis hotline at (865) 522-7273.

