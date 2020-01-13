ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tennessee — Barbara Guinn of Roan Mountain makes memory bears out of material from people's lost loved ones.

It began as an effort for her grandchildren. Guinn started making bears using her husband's shirts after he passed away in 2018.

She said it quickly snowballed into friends and people on Facebook requesting for one of their own. So far, Guinn has made about 200 unique bears for people as close as Elizabethton and as far as Montana.

"It's very humbling that they entrust you with something as precious as an article of clothing from their loved one," said Guinn. "You don't just lose a loved one. They are always with you in heart and memory."

One recipient, 8-year-old Raina, never misses a night snuggling with her memory bear. It's made out of her late grandmother's pajamas.

It costs $35 for one bear. If you're interested in getting one made, you can message her on Facebook or email her at nannybguinn@hotmail.com.

Guinn can also make memory pillows.

Angelique Arintok, WCYB

This story initially appeared on WCYB.com.