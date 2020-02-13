MARYVILLE, Tenn — A lockdown at William Blount High School in Maryville was triggered by a brand new safety system Blount County installed this year.

According to Rob Britt, Director of the Blount County Schools, a student heard another student talking about bringing a weapon to school and told administrators.

The school was locked down as a precaution using the new SARA safety system and law enforcement was called to search the school.

The school was searched and nothing was found, and the lockdown was lifted.

But it was a successful test of the new SARA system, which is in all schools and government buildings in Blount County. It allows all county staff, including teachers, to call 911 without picking up a phone or place a building on lockdown.

The system ties in security cameras, emergency alerts and 911-center access to pinpoint what exact emergency is happening where, and which agency is the best to respond.

The employees, including teachers, where lanyards with an emergency button, so all they have to do it push the button during an emergency.

In this case, the student who talked about the gun was questioned, Britt said.

Deputy Chief Jarrod Millsaps with the Blount Co. Sheriff's Office emphasized that nothing has been found and it was not an active shooter situation.

There was an increased law enforcement presence at the school that did cause concern for students and parents.