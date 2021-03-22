Long-time supporter donates $50,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee's COVID-19 relief efforts

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — William “Ed” Harmon, who helped found Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee, donated $50,000 in commemoration of the agency's 50th anniversary and to support its COVID-19 relief efforts.
His donation joins funding received from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), a foundation that gives support to 15 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) agencies around the country to help youth stay virtually connected to their mentors during a time of physical distancing.
According to a press release, Harmon's donation will help make and support 80 matches in Blount, Anderson, Knox, and Sevier counties.
Each match between Big and Little includes a dedicated caseworker who provides regular support and wraparound services, officials said.
More than 75% of families served by BBBS-ETN say it has been the first agency to reach out during the pandemic and nearly 90% site their child’s mentor as a source of support during the pandemic.
Officials said that Harmon helped found the agency in 1970 and has been supporting it for 50 years.