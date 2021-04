The executive director said there are still spots available, including a full week in June.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — Long View Ranch Summer Camp in Greene County is getting ready for the return of kids after canceling camp last year.

The camp said it's excited to have people back but it won't be a return to normal quite yet.

The staff is required to wear a mask and handwashing and cleaning will be priorities.

Long View Ranch hosts five camps during the summer.