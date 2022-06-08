Lonsdale neighborhood gathers to celebrate community and history

People in the area have been organizing the Lonsdale Homecoming event for more than three decades.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in the Lonsdale neighborhood gathered on Saturday to celebrate the community and its rich history. It is part of the neighborhood's annual Lonsdale Homecoming event.

Cecelia McDowell, who is part of the organizing committee, said the event is meant to bring people together for a good time.

"It is all about the neighborhood and the community and us being together," she mentioned. "Even from way back when before I even came along."

McDowell grew up in the Lonsdale neighborhood and has been part of the organizing committee for the Lonsdale Homecoming event for almost 15 years.

"To see it (the community) just stay together, keep the bond, keep the church atmosphere has just been great," she added. "It is something that I just love and God has put me in this position."

McDowell said the Lonsdale neighborhood is special because it is a strong, tight-knit community. She said it is one worth celebrating.

"We take care of each other," she explained. "If one needs, we all need; if one hurts, we all hurt. We just all bond together and we always have been that way. If a family is next door to each other and one needs something to eat and one has got it, we share."