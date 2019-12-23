KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Yes, it's tradition to sit down with your family to a big home-cooked meal at Christmas. But times are changing.

More and more folks these days don't want to do all that work. They'd rather go out.

While most restaurants in the East Tennessee area will indeed be closed, there are some that will be open. Fair warning: They can be crowded, and you'd be smart to think about reservations.

Here's a working list of places that are open. Remember that some hotels might also be serving a Christmas meal.

*Many but not all restaurants in the Copper Cellar family of businesses will be open Christmas. You should call ahead to ensure you know the hours of any that you want to eat at.

Generally speaking, for example, area Calhoun's restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, but their opening and closing hours differ, according to information provided by the company.

Call before you head over so you know what your options are.

The Copper Cellar Upstairs will be open on the Strip. But the downstairs restaurant will be closed Christmas. The Copper Cellar at 7316 Kingston Pike is open for lunch and dinner, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The three area Chesapeake's are open, but start and ending times vary, so call ahead.

Smoky Mountain Brewery and Cherokee Grill outlets also are open, but their opening and closing times vary.

*Ruth's Chris Steak House downtown by Fort Loudoun Lake will be open for lunch and dinner. But the restaurant cautions that they've already booked a lot of reservations so it's best to call ahead to see what's available.

*If you're really, really hungry, you might want to try the buffet at the Crowne Plaza hotel downtown. They'll be serving their annual buffet, with seatings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The price for adults is $37.95 and $12.95 for children.