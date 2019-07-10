KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a break-in Sunday night, Yassin's Falafel House said it is "looking forward" to having a "wonderful week."

In a Monday Facebook post, the downtown Knoxville restaurant and 'Nicest Place in America' said it "looks like someone broke in" because he or she couldn't wait until the location opened. The post continued: "Unfortunately, he didn't find any food since we make everything fresh in the morning."

Owner Yassin Terou said he couldn't say much about the incident as the Knoxville Police Department is investigating, but he confirmed that no one was harmed.

The Facebook post said business would continue as normal.

Several of the restaurant's Facebook followers expressed support for the owners and employees.

"Constant positivity and lightness in the face of less than wonderful circumstances," Patrick Hoffman commented on the post. "This is why Yassin's is the nicest place on Earth."

RELATED: American Dream: Yassin hands first paycheck to formerly homeless worker

Yassin's Falafel House has a reputation for positivity and kindness -- both locally and nationally.

Good Morning America named the restaurant the 'Nicest Place in America' late last year. Since then, the two-location chain has won several awards, including a finalist space in the national 'Dream Big Awards' last month.

RELATED: Yassin's named a finalist for the national Dream Big Awards

10News has reached out to the Knoxville Police Department for more information on the investigation into the break-in. This article will be updated as the investigation continues.