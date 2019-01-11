Looking to buy your very own piece of Knoxville history? This Craigslist ad might interest you!

Knoxville Center mall announced Thursday it will be closing for good at the end of January after 35 years. While some are sad to see the mall go, others saw the opportunity to find the lighter side of it all.

A joke ad was posted to Craigslist just 30 minutes after the official announcement asking for $3,500 for a 'used mall with tons of potential.'

The mall itself was listed in 'fair' condition, and the person asking to "sell or trade to a new riding mower."

"I have this old mall I’m looking to sell or trade to a new riding mower. It needs some tlc, but in the right hands can be back up and running in no time. If not looking to restore it could be used as a movie prop for a post apocalyptic film. For the right price I may throw in a Spencer Gifts. I also have an old Radio Shack and Blockbuster Video I’m looking to sell or trade. Serious inquires only."

In reality, there real owners of the mall have not announced any concrete plans for mall -- only saying it's closing to allow for redevelopment.

"The ownership of the property has determined that in order to create a space that Knoxville deserves the mall must be closed for redevelopment," the release sent out on behalf of the mall said.

But speaking of the whole post-apocalyptic movie prop thing...

