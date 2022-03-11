Sheriff: Loose camel kills 2 at Tennessee petting zoo

Officers said they had to euthanize the camel for the safety of everyone on the scene.

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are dead after being attacked by a loose camel at a Tennessee petting zoo Thursday, deputies said.

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 4:44 p.m. of a loose camel near Shirley Farms on Bluff Road in Obion attacking people.

Deputies arrived and said they found two unconscious victims and the camel still on the loose. The victims were identified as Bobby Matheny, 42, of Ridgley, and Tommy Gunn, 67, of Obion. Both died as a result of their injuries and were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, Ridgely Police, Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Lake County Rescue Squad arrived on the scene to render aid and move victims to a safe place.

According to a press release, the camel then attacked an OCSO’s vehicle and then moved towards deputies who were trying to move a victim to EMS.