Hurricane Mills, Tenn. — Country music legend Loretta Lynn is back home 'after a brief hospital visit,' according to a Facebook post on Loretta Lynn Official.

In an email, her daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell, said Loretta had a stomach flu and was hospitalized last week.

A Facebook post from a man named Michael Lynn from earlier today said the country singer need prayers because she had been hospitalized.

However, Patsy emphasized Loretta is at home and resting. She also said Michael has no relation to the family.

© 2018 WBIR