Did you hear jets in the skies around Knoxville? Here's what they're up to.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Did you hear that roar from the skies? Don't worry: It's just the sound of practice for Saturday's Tennessee-South Carolina game.

The Tennessee Vols are loud and proud, so the 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base often likes to help turn up the volume to 11.

One of the 134th's KC-135s was escorted by two F-16 fighter jets at its wingtips for flyover practice on Friday. The F-16s in particular can amp up the noise in the skies during flyovers.

The Knoxville flyover practice was supposed to happen around 12:30 p.m., however, it was pushed back an hour to 1:30 p.m. We heard the jets over Channel 10 around 1:35 p.m.