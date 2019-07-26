LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Loudon County commissioners are questioning fellow commissioner Julia Hurley about a recent move she posted about on social media.

They said it looks like she's moved out of her district and should forfeit her office.

Hurley hasn't given them specific answers about her living situation.

"I'm actually moving into a new home next week," Hurley said in a video posted to YouTube.

Those YouTube videos show Loudon County District Two representative Julia Hurley preparing to move.

"As I'm surrounded by moving boxes, and all my things are packed away," she continued to explain.

Commissioner Van Shaver said those videos and Hurley's refusal to answer direct questions about the move at a July 15th commission workshop lead him to believe she doesn't live in her district anymore.

He said that's a violation of state law.

"She was very open and bold about putting it on Facebook and different social media that she had moved," Shaver said. "She said she was going to sell her former residence. And of course, when confronted about it, her story's changed a whole lot."

County property records show Julia C. Hurley as the owner of 600 Yellowstone Lane, which Shaver said is in District 5.

Public real estate website RedFin said the home sold June 10, 2019.

Hurley, who is a former state lawmaker, is named as the listing realtor.

While Tennessee law does require a commissioner to live in his or her district, it also allows for a temporary move.

Temporary, however, has no defined length.

County Attorney Bob Bowman said because Hurley said it's a temporary move, he's not investigating anymore.

Commissioner Kelly Brewster shares Shaver's concerns about the law.

"If there has been a mistake made and you're outside your district, then own up to that responsibility and just say I've made a mistake," Brewster said.

She said she hopes lawmakers will clarify the word "temporary."

"We need to have it addressed with our lawmakers and say something about the T.C.A. code and say we need to define that more definitely," Brewster said.

Bowman said the District Attorney could look into the situation, or the commission could pass a resolution to have him look further into it.

Bowman doubted either would happen.

Both Brewster and Shaver said they want to look into it further, possibly involving the District Attorney.

We reached out to Hurley for comment, but she didn't want to go on camera.

She said she's done nothing wrong.