PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. — Loudon County emergency crews are fighting a fire in Philadelphia, Tennessee.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, crews are on the scene of a working structure fire on Highway 11 just north of Calloway Road.

No one was inside of the home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews asked people to use caution if traveling in the are of the fire as they respond.

WBIR