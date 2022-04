A spokesperson said there is a heavy law enforcement presence in the Paw Paw Plains area of Loudon and Roane counties.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County deputies are warning people in the Paw Paw Plains area of Loudon and Roane counties to be aware of a search.

Loudon County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Matt Fagiana said deputies are looking for five suspects after a chase that started in Knox County and ended in a crash.

