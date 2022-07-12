Colonial Pipeline leak spills estimated 24,800 gallons of gasoline in Loudon County on July 4

The company said they shut down Line 18 and removed the valve that caused the leak, and are watching for any additional leaks that could impact the community.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Colonial Pipeline Company said that a pipeline leak on July 4 spilled an estimated 24,822 gallons of gasoline in the area of Sugarlimb Road in Loudon.

They said the leak was due to a valve failure and that they shut down Line 18 and removed the valve after finding the leak. They said repairs were completed within 24 hours and gasoline continued flowing through Line 18 at 8 p.m. on July 5.

The leak was located near the company's Sugarlimb Trap Site. They said the valve was replaced and they will investigate what could have specifically caused the leak. They said they would work with their regulators as needed during the investigation.

"At this time, Colonial and its partners are focused on response efforts. The safety of our employees and our community and the protection of the environment are our top priorities," they said.

They said they were monitoring water and air quality around the Sugarlimb site to identify any possible impacts that the gasoline leak could have had. They also said they took measures to protect some of the closest waters, including the Hubbard Branch stream and the Tennessee River. They said they have not found gasoline or similar products as of Tuesday afternoon.

They said they installed underflow dams and temporary floating barriers usually used to contain spills in water. They also said they are sampling surface water and well water and will continue to sample water after "qualifying storm events."

They said more than 100 employees and contractors are responding to the spill, but heat and storms are affecting their response. They said they brought in cooling trailers and fans to help prevent workers from overheating while responding to the spill.

"Colonial will work with our regulators and industry partners to study this incident and determine the cause," they said. "We will take learnings from our investigations and implement measures in the future to help prevent an incident of this nature from happening again."

The company established a website about its response to the Loudon County spill. In it, they said they are working with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and the Loudon County Emergency Management Agency.

The pipeline transports gasoline and similar products from Atlanta to Knoxville.