Loudon County leaders finish redistricting plan, heads to a vote

The final meeting for Loudon County's redistricting plan was held Thursday night.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Thursday night, Loudon County commissioners finalized their plans to redistrict the area. Mayor Buddy Bradshaw said that they picked a plan that would affect the least amount of voters, but some communities could see changes.

The commission still needs to vote on the redistricting plan before it goes into effect, and then state leaders need to approve the plan. Redistricting takes place every decade after the U.S. Census is complete.

"There will be changes," said Bradshaw. "Not as many as there could have been. Myself included, I have moved and this will be my second time in two decades that I have switched up districts. I am on that line right there."