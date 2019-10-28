The Loudon County sheriff demoted one of his lead detectives after he posted offensive videos online while on duty and in uniform.

In the now-deleted videos on the social media video site TikTok, former lieutenant Patrick Upton could be seen dancing along to songs in uniform with explicit lyrics and others that talked about beating women.

One of the videos included Upton taking a mock statement to a song that had the lyrics, "I hit my girl. I just hit her," the song says, before Upton replies, "You mean like, intimate?" "Nah, I be striking her, like... I be hitting her like a stranger, bro."

Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider said the videos were "an extremely poor representation of the agency" and "unbecoming of any officer."

"Lieutenant Upton’s decision to post a video that contained very offensive and inappropriate lyrics, while on-duty, while displaying sheriff’s office insignia, in his assigned office, was an extremely poor representation of this agency and the values that we expect of our employees," he said.

On October 24, Upton had been relieved of his supervisory position in the LCSO's criminal investigations division and was demoted to the rank of detective sergeant. Guider said chief deputy Jimmy Davis has taken over leadership of the division.