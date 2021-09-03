Loudon County looking for donations for its time capsule

It's not too late to add your 2020 memories to the Loudon County time capsule.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County residents still have time to make sure their 2020 experiences are remembered.

In honor of the county's 150th anniversary, Rachel Harrell, director of tourism for the county said they held one collection last year where several people dropped off items.

"We were able to collect a lot then," said Harrell. But just with everything delayed in the world, we decided to give people another opportunity."

Mark your calendars! The next collection will be a drive-by at Tellico Village Welcome Center on March 17 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Anyone can add to the time capsule, even if you don't live in Loudon County.

This won't be the first time capsule for the county.

In 1970, they buried a coffin filled with memorabilia, but water damaged most of its contents by the time it was opened in 2020.