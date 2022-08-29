Loudon County Sheriff retiring after 32 years of leadership

On Monday, people gathered at the Loudon County Justice Center for celebration of Sheriff Timothy Guider's decades of leadership.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — After 32 years of leadership with Sheriff Timothy Guider, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is getting someone new to lead it.

Guider is retiring and is planning to spend the next chapter of his life with his family, according to a release from LCSO, and he planned to work on home improvement projects and play more golf. He said he would miss working with the community.

"The people that I've worked with, helping people — you treat people the way you want to be treated and if you're getting in this job to help people, it's for the right reasons," he said.

Before he officially retired though, they organized a celebration of his legacy. It was held on Monday at the Loudon County Justice Center. Family, friends and deputies with the sheriff's office stopped by to thank him for his work.

Sheriff-elect Jimmy Davis will replace him. He is expected to be sworn in on Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m.