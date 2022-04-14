LPD: Moving company driver holds items 'hostage,' arrested after drugs found in truck

When Loudon Police Officers attempted to speak with the company driver, they smelled a heavy odor of marijuana coming from inside the cab of the moving truck.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — A person is in custody after police found 136 grams of marijuana, eight THC wax jars and 296 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms in the cab of a moving truck.

Officers with the Loudon Police Department were investigating a possible fraudulent charge by an out-of-state moving company after a local resident said the company driver refused to give him his items, according to LPD.

The local resident paid the moving company in full for their service. When the moving truck arrived with his items the company attempted to charge him a much larger amount despite already paying what was charged in his contract with the company, LPD said.

The company driver attempted to "essentially hold this resident's items hostage" until he paid a much greater amount, according to LPD.

When officers attempted to speak with the company driver, they smelled a heavy odor of marijuana coming from inside the cab of the moving truck, LPD said.

Officers discovered the drugs during a search of the moving truck, according to LPD.