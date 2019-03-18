LOUDON, Tenn. — Longtime Loudon County resident and judicial commissioner Cissy Chapman has become attached to the animals.

She says she's one of many who regularly fed about 15 feral cats on the city-owned property near the Highway 11 bridge at the corner of Gay and Hackberry Streets.

"That's how they've gotten by," Chapman said.

Many in Loudon know it as the Hutch Property.

She says she's had as cats many as possible spayed and neutered.

She's made efforts to give many of them good homes.

On Dec. 7, City Manager Ty Ross confronted her about it.

"He knew I had always been here and fed the animals," Chapman said. "And he said I'm ordering you off this property, and you're not to come back. And I said, for feeding cats? Where's the law against that?"

She says Ross pointed to "no trespassing" signs on the buildings, but Chapman said because she wasn't in the buildings, she wasn't breaking the law.

"He said, 'either you leave, or I'll have you jailed,'" Chapman said.

Chapman continued feeding them.

Last Thursday, Chapman noticed the cats had dwindled down to two.

Chapman asked Ross and his assistant Meghan Hull if they knew where the cats had gone.

Both said no.

In emails provided to 10News, Ross says he discovered Friday that Hull, on her own, had started trapping on the property last Monday.

She indicated she used a Loudon Utilities Board trap as well as one of her own, among others.

Hull says she and city Codes Enforcement Officer Travis Gray brought 10 cats to the Loudon County Animal Shelter.

Hull apologized, saying in the email: "I believed the facilities will be demolished in the near future. I feel that the cats should be removed prior to demolition for fear of death or injury to the cats."

She says she didn't tell Ross because she didn't believe it was essential for him to know.

She goes on to say she felt she was taking care of it in an appropriate manner.

Chapman says she knows at least seven cats were euthanized.

"They're gone," Chapman said. "They don't have a future."

Ross suggested creating an advisory board of law enforcement and animal experts to see how to move forward.

When Ross was asked if he knew of any city ordinances that apply in this situation, he said,"protecting people, protecting animals and moving forward is where this advisory panel would take us."

City councilman Tim Brewster says the council will discuss what happened Monday night at its meeting.

Chapman says nearly all the cats left are spoken for, and she says she's confident she can find the rest a good home very soon.