Love is in the air! | Here's how to celebrate Valentine's Day in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Romance is in the air this week. Heart decorations adorn buildings, spotting the city with love. However, the COVID-19 pandemic may have changed most couples' plans to celebrate Valentine's Day.

There are still ways to safely celebrate with loved ones nearby — couples can still celebrate the love they have for each other with masks and while practicing social distancing.

For some ways to celebrate, just keep reading below!

Enjoy the Scenery

Couples can enjoy a walk outside, taking in the sights side-by-side with each other. They can go through some of the romantic lights in Market Square, or take a look at the sparkling trees in Krutch Park. And everybody loves art! Couples can also take pictures near the new mural in Strong Alley.

Downtown Knoxville also has a new way people can celebrate Valentine's Day. Officials said there is a pink mailbox in Market Square, where people can drop off love letters for their city.

"From now until Valentine's Day, community members can write love letters to Knoxville," said Michele Hummel, the Executive Director of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance. "Share your favorite story, your favorite member about downtown Knoxville, why you fell in love with the city or share your favorite spot downtown."

Grab Some Food for Home

Couples may not be able to dine at restaurants like previous Valentine's Days, but they can still share a romantic meal. There are many options people have to grab take-out for home.

Restaurants in downtown Knoxville are also offering safe dine-in options, such as eating outside. And after dinner, couples can return home for a game night or watch a movie together.

"Many of the restaurants are providing where you can do a carry-out so you can have a special night at home with your valentine," said Hummel. "So you can eat at some of the many great restaurants and also, as a reminder, there are to-go beverages as well."

Treat Yourselves

After dessert, many couples may want to treat themselves to something sweet. And for that, downtown Knoxville offers tons of options.

Coffee and Chocolate, by Market Square, has new heart-shaped chocolates couples can grab. Ham 'n Goodys also has chocolate-covered strawberries.

"I think it's important to support those local businesses and small shops," said Hummel. "When we do support those local businesses, more dollars stay within our economy. So we want to maintain the business that we have, the charm that we have and the culture that comes with those."

Share Your Pictures

