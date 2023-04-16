The Love Kitchen receives new restored roof

The Oak Ridge National Lab jumped at the chance to help out people who already give so much to the community.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — After two years starting the project, The Love Kitchen has its new ceiling in place.

Oak Ridge National Lab teamed up with The Love Kitchen on replacing old ceiling tiles and lighting with brand-new equipment.

One of the communication directors of ORNL said they jumped at the chance to help out people who already give so much to the community.

"It's amazing the The Love Kirchen does is inspiring to all of us and once we really got to know them we needed to do whatever we can to help these folks," Greg Cunningham said.

The Love Kitchen was originally founded in 1986 by twin sisters Helen Ashe and Ellen Turner.