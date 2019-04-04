You can now get a Pat Summitt license plate!

According to a tweet from the Pat Summitt Foundation, the PSF license plate is now available.

If you want one, all you need to do is go to your local County Clerk's office to pick up your plate.

Proceeds help support the Pat Summitt Foundation’s fight against Alzheimer’s.

The foundation said over 2,100 plates have been sold so far, which mean over $31,000 toward its mission.

