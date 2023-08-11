Some residents still displaced after tornado damaged Knox Co. apartment complex on Monday

An EF-2 tornado touched down on Monday, devastating the apartment complex.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, an EF-2 tornado swept through an apartment complex in West Knox County, destroying it.

The winds tore apart roofs and shattered windows, bringing devastation to the Lovell Crossing apartments and the community around the complex. All of East Tennessee was under a tornado watch for most of the day, after the National Weather Service warned it could bring devastating storms.

It also damaged homes on Bob Gray Rd. and damaged office buildings nearby. Covenant Health's corporate offices were damaged by the storm.

"While we suffered no loss of life and no serious injuries that we know of, property damage was significant," said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs on Friday, on social media. "The damage was spotty and localized, but, if you were one of the people displaced, had your home damaged, or lost your power, it was a serious event."

The apartment complex was evacuated, and around 400 residents were displaced. A shelter was set up for some of those residents. One family said Friday they did not know when they would be able to return home.

"The car is gone, my apartment is also gone. So, it's a very sad time. But, I will say thank you to Lovell Crossing. The owner is very good. He's also helping us, police, everyone is very helpful," said Naushad Surani, a resident at the apartment complex.