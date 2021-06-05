Lexington police say six people dead in two-car crash on I-75

A total of four children and two adults died in the crash, according to officials.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Interstate 75 in Lexington is back open after a deadly two-car crash tied up traffic for several hours. It is confirmed that six people died in the accident.

A call came into the police department around 12:23 p.m. of a car entering the northbound lanes of I-75 around mile marker 104, in the wrong direction. The 38-year-old woman in the dark-colored car hit the white car head-on around mile marker 102.

A deceased child was found in the front passenger seat of the white car. An additional three children and a 30-year-old driver of the white car were taken to a local hospital. They all passed due to their injuries.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has not released the names of the involved individuals.

Traffic was backed up for nearly three hours. Traffic had been diverted at Exit 99 just north of Clays Ferry Bridge onto Old Richmond Road.