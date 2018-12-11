A Clinton man is still hospitalized after a natural gas explosion Monday leveled part of his home.

Ernest Floyd, 78, told investigators that he was lighting a gas heater in his garage when he "held the button down too long," according to the incident report. That caused an overabundance of natural gas to fill the garage which ignited when lit.

Video from the scene shows that part of the house on Hidden Hill Drive reduced to rubble. Floyd survived, with severe burns to his face, head, arms and hands. He was still hospitalized on Tuesday.

His wife, Lois, was in another part of the house and suffered some minor injuries. She was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, 911 calls started around 12:39 p.m.

Neighbors thought it was an earthquake, and some went outside after hearing it to see if their homes were hit by a tree or car.

"I was out on my back patio and I hear this tremendous explosion, it actually shook my house and I'm a quarter mile away," said neighbor Gary Bowers.

Bowers got to the house where his longtime friends lived right after the explosion.

"Here we are with an absolute disaster," he said. "Ernie's standing there with blood running down his face and he's got a big gash on his head and he's holding his little Chihuahua dog that's shaking.

Bowers visited the Floyds in the hospital and says they're recovering.

"He's lost his mustache, he's lost his eyebrows, and he sustained some burns on the back of his head."

The windows in the home were blown out. Fire Chief Stephanie Fox with the Marlow Volunteer Fire Department says the explosion happened in the utility room between the garage and the kitchen.

Fox said no other neighbors were harmed and shouldn't be concerned about using their gas.

"It's fairly uncommon," said Fox. "I've been in the fire service for 10 years and this is the first call that I've received of this nature."

Anderson County Sheriff's Office Director of Administrative Services Tyler Mayes said the man is "extremely lucky" to be alive.

Powell Clinch Utility District checked all surrounding gas units as a precaution, and are investigating an exact cause.

The homeowners will live with their son while they sort things out, and are staying positive.

"We had a short prayer with Ernie before we left [the hospital]," said Bowers. "And I said 'Ernie we're gonna make it.' And he said 'we got it, we got it.'">

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office, Marlow Volunteer Fire Department and Powell Clinch Utility District were on the scene.

