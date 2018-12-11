A home on Hidden Hill Drive in Clinton has significant damage after a possible gas explosion Monday afternoon.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, a call came in around 12:39 p.m.

Investigators said the homeowner, who was described as elderly man, was present during the explosion and received minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The windows in the home were blown out and the sheriff's office said it happened in the living room area. The man initially declined medical care at first but later agreed to be checked out.

He was home alone at the time. Officials said neighbors heard the blast and called 911. No other homes were affected.

Preliminary reports indicate the man was lighting a gas insert inside the home which caused the explosion.

Anderson County Sheriff's Office Director of Administrative Services Tyler Mayes said the man is "extremely lucky" to be alive.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office, Marlow Volunteer Fire Department and Powell Clinch Utility District were on the scene.

This is a developing story. 10News has a crew arriving on scene shortly.

