Remains found in rural Monroe Co. identified as man who disappeared in 2019

Deputies said Luke Michael "Gator" Butler disappeared in Oct. 2019. A hunter found his remains in a wooded area outside Madisonville three years later.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County deputies said they have found the remains of a man who disappeared more than three years ago.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a hunter found human remains in a rural wooded area just outside the city of Madisonville on Oct. 31. Monroe County deputies and the Knox County Regional Forensic Center were called to investigate.

On Tuesday, MCSO said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation notified them that the remains were positively identified as Luke Michael "Gator" Butler. The MCSO said Butler had been reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 7, 2019.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Butler's last known date of contact happened on Sept. 16, 2019. NamUs said he was last seen leaving his brother's home off Community Drive in Madisonville. He was 36 when he was reported missing.

"The Monroe County Sheriff's Office would like to send condolences to the family and friends of Luke Michael Butler," it said.

Deputies said the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death is ongoing.