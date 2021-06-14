Lumber costs impacting Habitat For Humanity

They said the cost of lumber has risen 250 percent because of the short supply.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Habitat for Humanity says the increasing cost of lumber hurts its philanthropic efforts.

The average cost of a home has gone up by $36,000.

Habitat For Humanity said the need for affordable housing has also taken a hit.

The group said it needs sponsors to continue building homes.

"Crazy, I've been in construction for 50 years, never seen anything like it. this soap floor normally $26 a sheet, it's triple the cost. and we actually couldn't get it, we've been waiting on it for 3 or 4 weeks, we finally got it about a week ago," Doug Jenkins said.