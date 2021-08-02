Lynn Duncan, wife of former congressman and force of nature in her own right, dies

Duncan, a mother of four, was known for being outspoken and blunt but also kind, loving and loyal.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lynn Duncan, the wife of retired U.S. Rep. John J. "Jimmy" Duncan Jr. and a mom of four, died Sunday at the family lake house in Grainger County.

Her children remembered her Monday as a force of nature.

You never had any doubt where you stood with Lynn Duncan, son Zane told WBIR. She was tough but she was also sweet, he said.

Her oldest son, John Duncan III, posted a tribute to his mom on Facebook.

"After realizing that her days were numbered, she was totally content and thankful for the life she’s been able to live and completely confident that heaven awaited her on the other side. She also left this world having no doubt about how much she is so deeply loved by so many," John Duncan wrote.

Mrs. Duncan had been in declining health.

She and the former East Tennessee congressman, who represented the district 30 years, had two daughters -- Tara and Whitney -- in addition to their two sons. Mrs. Duncan also leaves numerous grandchildren about whom she was fiercely devoted and proud, the family said.

Lynn and Jimmy Duncan were together more than 40 years. He loved to tell the story of first spotting her when she was a waitress at Regas Restaurant downtown, proclaiming her "a knockout."

In May he wrote a piece in the "Knoxville Focus" expressing his love for her.

Lynn Duncan suffered a stroke several years ago but refused to let it take her down, Duncan Jr. wrote

"I have loved and been thankful for every job I have ever had, but the greatest privilege of my life has been to take care of her during these last three years, and I hope for many more," he wrote in May.

Retired Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander issued a statement Monday recalling Lynn Duncan.

"Lynn Duncan was both caring and resilient and, especially these last few years, a courageous fighter. Honey and I have enjoyed a long and good friendship with Lynn and Jimmy and the Duncan family. We send to them our love and our greatest respect for Lynn’s life,” the statement reads.

According to the family, a “Celebration of Life” will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday at Temple Baptist Church in Knoxville with the Rev. Clarence Sexton officiating. The eulogy will be delivered by Hallerin Hill, and some of her favorite hymns will be performed by Con Hunley.