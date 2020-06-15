Madisonville alderman indicted a second time, accused of assault, reckless endangerment

Records state one incident involved a gun and happened in August 2019 and another incident occurred in April 2020 and involved a vehicle.

A Madisonville, Tenn., alderman previously indicted on reckless endangerment charges now faces new charges of assault and reckless endangerment stemming from an April incident, records show.

A grand jury this month returned two counts of aggravated assault using a vehicle against James K. "Tree" Bledsoe as well as one count of reckless endangerment.

10News reached out to Bledsoe on Monday but didn't hear back.

The alleged incident occurred April 20 and was investigated by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Ernest Marion. Crystal Bledsoe and David Millsaps are the alleged victims of assault and Dalton Ramsey was the alleged victim of the reckless endangerment.

Bledsoe used a vehicle to hurt or put at risk of harm all three, according to indictments.

His next court date in Monroe County is June 22.

This is the second time in less than a year that Bledsoe has been indicted by a grand jury.

A panel indicted him in November 2019 with two counts of reckless endangerment. The indictment states Bledsoe put Trent Best and Anthony Mangiaracina in danger of harm while using a gun Aug. 5.

Bledsoe, in his role as a Madisonville alderman, also is the Parks and Recreation Department commissioner. He was elected in 2016.