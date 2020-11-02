Madisonville Fire-Rescue said crews responded to a deadly fire Monday night on Lincoln Drive.

Madisonville Fire-Rescue public information officer Sarah Van Landingham said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been brought in.

She did not provide details about the victims Monday night, but said she's grateful for the support of the community.

MFR said the department will be providing more details Tuesday. They'll also be holding a critical incident stress debriefing for the firefighters who responded.

"Tonight our crews worked a fatality fire. We ask that you be respectful of the family that suffered the loss and our responders as they deal with this tragedy. We will release more information as we are able," the department said.