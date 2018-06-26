A fireworks stand in Monroe County is working to reopen after severe storms destroyed more than $20,000 worth of firecrackers.

The fireworks stand sits on Highway 411 in Madisonville, right next to the Ingles Supermarket. But this isn't just a big loss for the owners. The money raised would have gone to military families.

"This is a big fundraiser for all of us,” said Commander Eric Spurbeck with Veterans of Foreign Wars. "The tent went up a little bit, the wind got underneath it and the tent just went."

After only three days in business, a line of strong storms Tuesday, soaked hundreds of firecrackers.

"It took six, 250-pound blocks with it," said Spurbeck. "We lost all our property. That's more than $20,000 in fireworks."

The owners say at least two people were inside this tent just before it flew more than 100 yards away.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Supporters with Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Mountain Valley Blue Stars Moms say this is their biggest fundraiser each year for military families.

Volunteer Anne Jordan’s son is on deployment.

“This is not easy. You know they're our hero’s and it just hurt to know that everything is gone,” said Jordan.

Good news: the groups received a new shipment of fireworks Tuesday evening, and the firework stand will be back open on Wednesday morning.

