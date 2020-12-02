MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — A house where a child died in a fire Monday night caught fire again Wednesday morning.

The call for the fire came in at about 6 a.m. for the 1200-block of Lincoln Drive, according to Monroe County dispatch.

10News has reached out to the Madisonville Fire Department and Codes Enforcement with the city of Madisonville for more information.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is helping with the investigation in the first fire. Crews have not determined the cause of that fire.

On Tuesday, the TBI confirmed that a "minor child" died in the fire. They did not provide a name or age for the child. The body is being transported to the Knox Regional Forensic Center for autopsy.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as more information becomes available.