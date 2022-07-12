Madisonville nursing facility asking for water gun donations for big water gun fight

Residents and staff at the Madisonville Health and Rehab facility will take aim and fire at each other with water guns on July 29.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — When some people think of summer, they may imagine young kids running around a pool armed with water guns and water balloons, soaking each other in an intense water gun battle.

Kids aren't the only ones who can take aim and fire jets of water to beat the heat. A Madisonville nursing facility is collecting water gun donations in preparation for a major water gun fight between its residents and staff on July 29.

"Just because you're in here doesn't mean you can't have a good time," said one organizer of the water gun fight. "Bring back the child-like wonder, that nostalgia. For them, I think that's what this all is."

On that Friday, families may venture out into the heat for National Water Gun Day. But in Madisonville, residents at a nursing facility will get ready for a fun-filled clash with staff.

Madisonville Health and Rehab said some residents are looking forward to beating the staff and are asking for donations to help them get ready. Anyone who has some spare water guns and wants to donate them can reach out to Shelly Wences, an organizer, at 423-442-3990.

The nursing facility can also be reached through its website.