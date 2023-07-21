x
MCSO: Suspects arrested after chase in Madisonville

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the stolen vehicle drove away after officers tried to pull it over.
Credit: Sheriff Tommy Jones

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities arrested suspects in Madisonville on Friday after a chase involving a stolen car, according to Tommy Jones, the Monroe County Sheriff.

He said detectives with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Madisonville Police Department spotted the stolen vehicle in Madisonville. They tried to pull it over, but the vehicle instead drove away.

A detective drove ahead of the pursuit and was able to use a "tire deflation device" on two of the vehicle's tires. It then went into a field, and authorities continued the pursuit.

"The suspects having two deflated tires and in a field were quickly apprehended," Sheriff Jones said on social media.

