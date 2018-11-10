Clinton, Tenn. — Clinton Mayor Scott Burton announced an “Agreement to Purchase” has been made for the Magnet Mills site.

According to the mayor's press release, a "community conscious" developer in Knoxville has entered into the agreement.

Magnet Mills

East Tennessee Preservation Alliance

Magnet Mills has been a topic of conversation, debate and contention in the Clinton area for several years, and was on the East Tennessee Endangered 8 list.

While the current owner has obtained a permit for the demolition of the existing two-story brick building, the potential new owner has another multi-use vision for the site, according to the mayor's office.

Once the property has been sold and transferred to the new owner, the City of Clinton will work with the Knoxville owner/developer to rehabilitate the site for future live-work, retail and commercial use.

The city says this rehabilitation would include the renovation of the existing building a

Urban designer Gianni Longo drew his vision for Clinton, showing off an open area that's mixed used, including shops and apartments. It's centered around the current Magnet Mills area near downtown.

nd preservation of Clinton’s downtown.

RELATED | Clinton considered downtown revitalization plan

© 2018 WBIR