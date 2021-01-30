KPD identifies 17-year-old killed in crash on I-40W near Papermill Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 17-year-old from Bristol, Tenn. was killed in a crash early Saturday on I-40W near Papermill Drive, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
On Sunday night, KPD identified the victim as Logan Smith. He was a senior at Tennessee High School.
The First Presbyterian Church in Bristol held a vigil on Sunday night and celebrated Smith's life through music.
Police said Smith was driving a car that crashed into two tractor-trailers on I-40 West near the I-640 split.
He died on the scene, KPD said. No other injuries were reported.
TDOT said the crash was reported at 1:37 a.m. For hours, westbound traffic in the area was shut down. One lane eventually reopened with all lanes reopening nearly 11 hours after the crash.