KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A subject of the controversial documentary "Making a Murderer" is coming to Knoxville.

Jerry Buting was a co-defense attorney in 2007's State v. Steven Avery murder trial. The case received nationwide attention after Netflix's "Making a Murderer" detailed Avery's trial -- and possible framing.

Buting, who later wrote a book about the case, will speak at UT's Student Union Auditorium at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14. The event is free and open to the public.

RELATED: 'Making a Murderer' subject seeks pardon, commutation

"Making a Murderer" covers Avery's life and trial. Avery, a Wisconsin salvage yard owner, served 18 years in prison for sexual assault despite having an alibi. He was exonerated in 2003 when DNA evidence showed another man was guilty of the crime.

Just two years later, Avery was in court again -- this time for murder.

Investigators charged Avery and his nephew for the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. Halbach disappeared after photographing a car at Avery's salvage yard. Buting and the other defense lawyers argued that Avery had been framed.

RELATED: Report: Inmate allegedly confesses to murder profiled in 'Making A Murderer'

"Making a Murderer" was immediately controversial. Prosecutors in Avery's case argued that the documentary didn't cover some important evidence, while an online petition for Avery's pardon gained more than 128,000 signatures.

Buting often speaks publicly about the case and his book, "Illusion of Justice: Inside 'Making a Murderer' and America's Broken System." His website features a quote about that system:

"We can all say we will never commit a crime, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be accused. If that happens, you’ll understand the importance of the presumption of innocence," the website reads.