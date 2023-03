It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Maryville Police Department is investigating how a man ended up accidentally shooting himself at a local gun store and range.

The incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gunny's Firearms and Indoor Range on Broadway in Maryville.

The man's name hasn't been released.

Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said the shooting appeared accidental.