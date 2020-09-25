Man accused of killing 5-year-old son appears in court

Joseph Daniels was charged with one count of criminal homicide for the death of his son, 5-year-old Joe Clyde. The hearing is expected to continue 10:30 a.m. Friday.

CHARLOTTE, Tenn. — A man charged with killing his 5-year-old son in 2018 was in court on Thursday.

Joseph Daniels was charged with one count of criminal homicide for the death of his son, 5-year-old Joe Clyde. Joe Clyde was the subject of a multiple-day search and his body still has not been found.

Most of the day has been spent watching a video of Joseph Daniels taking a polygraph test, saying he did not kill his son.

The video shows hours of interrogation where the prosecution said Joseph Daniels admits to beating and killing his son, who was called Baby Joe.

The video begins with Daniels denying he did anything that night, but as hours went by, we watched as it looked like he shook his head yes when investigators asked if he hurt his son.

The defense attorney believes he was persuaded into falsely admitting to the killing and wants the interrogation tape excluded from evidence.

Joe Clyde Daniels was reported missing on April 4, 2018. Joseph Daniels was arrested several days later after authorities said he admitted to killing Joe Clyde and disposing his body.

Daniels has been in jail since April 2018 when the interrogation video was recorded.

The defense team wants to show the other angle of the interrogation video to argue why it shouldn't be used in the trial.

Joseph Daniels and Joe Clyde's mom Krystal have both been charged in his death. Krystal Daniels was charged with aggravated child neglect and endangerment in Joe Clyde's disappearance.