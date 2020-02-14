A man who claimed he was "doing what God told me to do" that's accused of killing a Greeneville, Tennessee man and two people in Florida is now facing nearly 50 charges in Florida.

Court documents filed with the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida show Stanley Eric Mossburg, also known as "Woo Woo," is facing charges ranging from murder, armed kidnapping, attacking a police dog, as well as using a deceased person's ID.

Mossberg is accused of killing Christopher Scott Short in a Greeneville, Tennessee laundromat on Oct. 2. before driving to Florida and holding three people captive in their home, killing two of them: 66-year-old Kenneth Bever and 61-year-old Marguerite Morey.

The third man who lived in the home, 65-year-old Donald Kohl, survived because Mossburg told him 'God didn't want him to kill him.'

According to the latest affidavit filed with deputies on Feb. 5, Kohl said Mossberg had stolen two of the deceased victims' debit cards.

Kohl said Mossberg told him he was going to the bank to withdraw as much money as possible, saying he was also going to a store to purchase plastic wrap to wrap up the bodies and dump them in a lake.

Investigators said surveillance video and bank records confirmed Mossberg had stolen and driven Morey's vehicle to various banks to withdraw money from their debit cards. Deputies said the video had positively identified Mossberg's face and tattoos.

On top of the various murder, robbery and kidnapping charges, Mossberg is now charged with criminal use of personal identification, criminal use of a deceased person's personal identification, unlawful possession of a stolen credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card and felony petit theft.

Mossberg was eventually arrested after being barricaded in a home in Winter Haven, Florida. SWAT teams had to intervene when he reportedly fired shots at officers outside the home.

After he was taken into custody, Mossburg said he's "a prophet, not a serial killer." When asked about the allegations of murder, Mossburg said he was "doing what God told me to do," according to investigators.

"Y'all will see God, and there's going to be an angels and demons fight from God," he said before getting inside the car.

On Nov. 13, prosecutors filed court documents saying they will seek the death penalty against Mossburg.

