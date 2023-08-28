FCSO: Man arrested after bringing rifle into Fentress County Fair

33-year-old Rikki Long was arrested on Aug. 26 after bringing a rifle in his backpack to the fairgrounds, deputies said.

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies on patrol at the Fentress County Fairgrounds arrested a 33-year-old from Jamestown for bringing a rifle to the fairgrounds.

According to a release, deputies working at the fairgrounds on Saturday, Aug. 26, were approached by two visitors saying they had seen a man with a rifle sticking out of his backpack.

A few moments later another deputy was approached by members of the fair board who said they saw a man with a rifle.

According to the release, two girls approached a patrolman and said they saw the man remove the gun from his backpack and cock it.

Deputies with the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office and patrolmen from the Jamestown Police Department approached the man and retrieved his backpack, according to a report.

The backpack contained a semi-automatic weapon with no loaded magazine, but a magazine was in the backpack, deputies said.

The man, identified as Rikki Long, was then taken into custody.

While arresting Long, an officer was told there was a possible bomb located on the midway. Deputies then evacuated the fairgrounds and contacted the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco & Firearms.

According to a release, when ATF arrived, agents searched the fair with a bomb dog and there was no indication of a bomb.